Two players are officially no longer a part of Ole Miss’ football roster as of Tuesday, Sept. 26. That evening, reports surfaced that tight end Michael Trigg and linebacker Reginald Hughes had been dismissed, and both of their names being removed from the online roster confirmed these reports.

Trigg registered zero snaps in the Rebel’s loss to Alabama on Saturday. He also reportedly missed practice on Monday.

The official reasons for removal have not been announced, but Trigg has been in and out of the Rebel lineup for a multitude of reasons since he arrived in Oxford.

The former USC tight end decided to transfer to Ole Miss along with former Trojan teammate Jaxson Dart in the spring of 2022, and the duo was supposed to take the SEC by storm.

In his time as a Rebel, Trigg caught 20 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. The idea of Trigg was something Ole Miss fans always found themselves elated about, but he could never stay on the field for a considerable amount of time.

He was named to the 2023 preseason Mackey Award watchlist, while also securing preseason All-SEC third-team honors.

“We wish him nothing but the best,” Kiffin said. “You know, that’s it. We wish him nothing but the best. He’s not part of our program, and that’s it.”

Hughes appeared in all four of the Rebels’ games so far this season, posting three tackles, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, Hughes spent his season with Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he appeared in 12 out of 13 games. Last season, he racked up six tackles. The former Rebel exited junior college as the No. 1 overall linebacker and the No. 4 overall player.