At the annual Mississippi Critterz board meeting, Janice Antonow, the Oxford city liaison for the shelter, announced that the shelter is on track to shut down. This announcement came after questions from local attendees who could not be identified on Zoom because no attendees had their cameras on and few used their real names.

“We don’t have any specific plans for the shelter, and we are on the path to close down,” Antonow said.

According to a director’s report compiled by Mississippi Critterz president Aynslee Smith, the shelter still has 11 cats and 65 dogs, and all transports are still on schedule. After several questions came from community members, Smith initially refused to release any of the names of their distribution partners.

“I can’t say who, due to the relationship we have with our transport partners,” Smith said.

After questions about how the cats are housed in the shelter, as well as the two cat colonies that the executive board owns. Antonow disclosed that Kitty City out of Memphis is a transport partner used by the shelter.

Tamara Austin, the board’s vice president, also announced that she will step down from her position.

“She has been a true asset and a great example of stepping in when needed,” Smith said.

Treasurer Natascha Scott said the shelter’s biggest financial concerns are medical expenses and payroll for staff. A large part of the budget also recently went toward a new van for the shelter.

“Everything else is pretty sturdy,” Scott said.

The shelter is actively looking for volunteers, and Smith encouraged anyone who “has experience” to volunteer at the shelter or foster an animal.

“If everyone would contribute their knowledge, we would love for y’all to step up and become a foster,” Smith said.