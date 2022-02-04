Ole Miss Women’s Basketball (18-4,6-3 SEC) broke a two-game losing streak on Thursday afternoon with a huge 61-45 win over Missouri (16-7,5-5 SEC). This marked the Rebels’ first win over the Tigers since 2012, the year that Missouri joined the SEC.

Ole Miss started the game off on the right foot with a 6-0 run, and their hot shooting combined with lockdown defense kept them ahead the entire game. The Rebels hit a 7-0 run before the half while also holding Mizzou scoreless for the last five and a half minutes, putting them up 29-14 going into the locker room. The Tigers struggled against the Rebels’ dominant defending, resulting in the fewest first-half points they have scored all season.

Missouri came out ready to fight their way back in the second half and pulled within 14, but that’s all that the Rebels would allow. Ole Miss pulled the lead to 21 with four minutes to go in the contest, securing the road victory.

The Rebels spread the love across the court in this performance, with three players scoring in double-digits. Although shots were falling, the defense was the true difference-maker, forcing 21 turnovers and shutting down one of the best offensive teams in the nation.

“I just think the whole defensive intensity was a shock for them (Missouri),” Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

Leading the Rebels with 17 points, Shakira Austin had yet another impressive night, her 15th double-digit game of the year. Snudda Collins and Madison Scott also joined the double-digit club, adding 10 apiece. Lashonda Monk and Caitlin McGee were key players in the win as well, recording seven steals and 10 rebounds, respectively.

“Grateful for the win. Grateful to start our next four-game span with a victory. Missouri is a tough team,” Coach Yo said. “They’ve had some really incredible wins. They challenge you defensively. This is the first time since Missouri joined the SEC that we have defeated them.”

This victory tallied seven road wins for the Rebels, the most in a season since 1993-94.

No. 25 Ole Miss will return home to the SJB Pavilion Monday night for a Top-25 battle against No. 15 LSU. The matchup will air at 6 p.m. CST on SEC Network.