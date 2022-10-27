A week after her suspension, Volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth and Ole Miss have mutually agreed to part ways.

Banwarth was placed on leave Thursday, Oct. 20 for reasons that have not been specified by her or the university.

Ole Miss Athletics released a brief statement regarding Banwarth’s suspension. It read in part:

“Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program. During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach,” read the statement.

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced the university’s agreement to part ways with Banwarth on Thursday.

“With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program well equipped for future success,” Carter stated in the news release. “We wish her the best as she moves forward.”

Banwarth was in the middle of her third season as Ole Miss head volleyball coach. She led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament last year after a 21-9 season. It was the Rebels’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Banwarth had an overall record of 29-38, and the team was 7-10 under her command this season.

“I thank Keith Carter and Lynnette Johnson for the opportunity to coach at Ole Miss,” Banwarth said in her statement. “I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers.”

Banwarth said she plans to continue coaching volleyball in the future.

“Coaching volleyball is my greatest passion,” Banwarth said. “I will continue to pursue that passion when the right opportunity arises. I am excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me and my family.”

Henry has a 3-0 record since serving as acting head coach, with victories over Missouri and Mississippi State. She will remain head coach for the remainder of the season as the search for a new coach begins.