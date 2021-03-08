This past weekend, Ole Miss Athletics held its “Pack the Truck” event where donors dropped off cases of bottled water for Jackson residents who have been without running water for over two weeks.

Jackson’s water crisis began during the record-breaking winter storm that hit Mississippi in mid February, causing up to 100 water mains to burst.

According to CNN, city officials are reporting that they are seeing progress in solving the situation, and at least 70% of the damages have been repaired. Thousands of Jackson residents are still under a boil water notice, and the city estimated over the weekend that less than 5,000 residents are still entirely without access to water.

Ole Miss football players and other student athletes loaded the trucks — typically used for transporting football equipment to away games— from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event also encouraged UM community members to make monetary donations to the Mississippi Food Network.

Rebel linebacker Momo Sanogo is one Ole Miss athlete who showed his support for the cause on social media, posting pictures of volunteers working the drive and encouraging people to come out and donate in his tweets.

“Last day to pack the truck! Share with your friends and let’s make today count! #HottyToddy,” Sonogo said in a tweet on Sunday.

Ben Craddock, a former football player at Ole Miss and Jackson resident, responded to Sanogo’s tweet, as well as the original tweet by Ole Miss Athletics promoting the event.

“Thank you @OleMissAF bc so many in our city need this so bad. This is one of many reasons I love my school @OleMiss #ServingOthersInNeed #HugeDifferenceMaker,” Craddock said in a tweet.