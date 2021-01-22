Just like other sports events affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Ole Miss baseball’s Swayze Field will be limited to 25% capacity for the upcoming season.

Ole Miss’s baseball attendance plan is based on guidelines from the SEC and the state of Mississippi in response to COVID-19 to safely proceed with the 2020-2021 season.

“We are blessed with the most passionate fans in college baseball,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “We have been extremely thoughtful in our planning in order to welcome as many of our loyal supporters as possible to Swayze Field over the course of the season. We regret that we will not be able to accommodate everyone, but unfortunately, there is no perfect solution in these challenging times.”

Starting on Feb. 5, half-season ticket holders will get first choice on two half-season options. Each half-season option includes four weekend series and at least four midweek games. Season ticket holders will be able to make their socially-distanced seat selections starting Feb. 8 with a maximum of four tickets per account.

Camping chairs in groups of two and four will be provided in the left and right fields. No seating outside of permitted areas will be allowed, and there will also be a limited number of general admission single-game tickets available for midweek games.

Right field student tickets will be $5, going on sale every Monday before home games.

It has been 316 days since the Rebels last played ball because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team is still over a month away from its first home game against Arkansas State on Feb. 23.

The Rebels start off their season play in Arlington, Texas, against No. 10 Texas Christian University at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.