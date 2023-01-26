Ole Miss freshman forward and former four-star Malique Ewin is currently under investigation by the University of Mississippi Police Department after being involved in a single car incident that occurred on Jan. 13.

The information was released by Ole Miss News on Jan. 24.

“The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus,” the statement reads. “The victim sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where he later died during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.”

Ewin has not logged in a game since Jan. 13, the day the incident occurred.

Head coach Kermit Davis has not commented on the incident but stated that Ewin has been missing from his lineup for “personal reasons”, per 247Sports.

Besides Davis’ comments, there has not been much talk surrounding the incident, and everything has been pretty quiet since the news broke earlier in the day.

Ewin is from Lawrenceville, Ga. and graduated from Berkmar High School, where he was the No. 81 player in ESPN’s rankings and the No.19 center in the country. He was also the No. 4 ranked player from the state of Georgia in ESPN 100.

Ewin did not play in the Rebels’ loss to Missouri Tigers on Jan. 24, and there has been no word on when he will return.

It’s important to note that he has not been kicked off the team and is still enrolled in the university, per multiple reports.

Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7 SEC) continues to slump downwards as they currently sit in last place in the conference following a disappointing 89-77 home loss to the Tigers.