Ole Miss men’s tennis ended its 2020 fall season with six wins at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens, Ga. this weekend.

The Rebels won two matches on day one of the tournament against rival Georgia. Senior Cotter Wilson won in singles after a solid comeback finish with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. The second win of the day came from duo Brady Draheim and Jan Soren Hain after the pair defeated Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Phillip Henning 8-7 (4), further improving their individual doubles records to 4-3.

Ole Miss tennis performed well on day two, winning four matches in total against the Auburn Tigers. Two wins in singles and two in doubles led the Rebels to split the day of results with the Tigers as they played eight matches in total.

Tim Sandkaulen and Cotter Wilson won their doubles match, and Simon Junk paired with Florida’s Brian Berdusco to win another doubles match for the Rebels, ultimately leading UM to beat the Tigers for the second time this season.

In singles, Sandkaulen and Draheim took the wins with Sandkaulen defeating Auburn’s Tad Maclean 6-1, 6-1, and Draheim beating Auburn’s Maxwell Giddens 7-5, 6-2.

The Rebels struggled in the last match-up of the tournament, though. Competing against the previously ranked No. 9 Florida Gators, the Rebels did not win a single singles or doubles match.

The Southern Intercollegiate Championship concludes the 2020 fall tennis season, and the spring season schedule remains unannounced.