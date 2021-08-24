After wrapping up the 2021 football fall camp this week, there has been a lot of speculation on the offense and how the new system will work. All eyes will be on Jerrion Ealy and John Rhys Plumlee this season.

In the 2020 season, Ealy mostly thrived in the backfield and ran for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in only nine games. His athleticism cannot be denied, which is why this year he will probably be used all over the field. Jerrion Ealy suffered a shoulder injury during the season that required surgery, but it has not hindered his playmaking ability at all.

“If I’m out in the slot, that gives another back the opportunity to be in the backfield. If we have two backs there, that would be a dangerous thing. Henry (Parrish Jr.) can move out, too. That gives our offense a little more fire,” Ealy said regarding his role’s versatility.

The running back room has incredible depth this season with plenty of players who can move into that role. Snoop Conner, Henry Parrish Jr. and Kentrell Bullock. All three backs took reps last season, so there will be no problem having people step up. With so many offensive weapons, it will be very exciting to see the different ways head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby utilize every player.

After observing practice this week, there is a very likely chance that we will see him in a slot receiver position. Replacing a guy like Elijah Moore will not be easy, but if there is anyone that can do it, it’s Jerrion Ealy.

When discussing his thoughts on Ealy’s playing ability, Coach Lebby stated, “he needs the football. If I’m smart, I’ll give him the football…the guy needs the ball. He’s special. We’re going to find ways to get it to him for sure.”

John Rhys Plumlee lost the starting quarterback job to Matt Corral last season and spent a good amount of time on the bench before switching to a receiver in the Outback bowl. In his debut at the position, he had five receptions for 73 yards.

Corral also took to the discussion on Plumlee’s ability to play in the slot. “He is still a QB mentally, and he is going to think like one. He knows what I’m looking for him in the slot, the slot does a lot of work in this offense. From being a QB going to slot receiver….he did good against Indiana, but now he has footwork,” he said.

With more time and practice, Plumlee will be able to gain a further understanding of the position and become an even better weapon in this already dominant offense.

The Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 6. Fans can also watch the game on ESPN.