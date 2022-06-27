\r\n<figure><img src="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-1024x683.jpeg" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" srcset="https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-1024x683.jpeg 1024w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-300x200.jpeg 300w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-768x512.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-1536x1024.jpeg 1536w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-2048x1365.jpeg 2048w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-750x500.jpeg 750w, https:\/\/thedmonline.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/06\/IMG_4667-1140x760.jpeg 1140w" alt="" width="1024" height="683" \/><figcaption>Ole Miss Baseball Team Captain Tim Elko leads the 2022 NCAA Division 1 College World Series Championship winning team down the Walk of Champions, Monday, June 27, 2022. He carries the championship trophy as thousands of fans gathered in the Grove to cheer the players and coaches. The Rebels won the championship Sunday, June 26, 2022, beating Oklahoma in a two-game sweep. In their first appearance on campus since winning the school's first NCAA Division 1 College World Series Championship, members of the Ole Miss Baseball Team parade down the Walk of Champions on June 27, 2022. Members of the Ole Miss Baseball Team cross the Grove on the Walk of Champions on June 27, 2022, as fans celebrate their national championship. Josh Mallitz greets fans on the Walk of Champions on June 27, 2022, as fans celebrate the Ole Miss Baseball Team's national championship win against Oklahoma. Ole Miss Baseball Team Captain Tim Elko leads the 2022 NCAA Division 1 College World Series Championship winning team down the Walk of Champions, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Rebels won the championship Sunday, June 26, 2022, beating Oklahoma in a two-game sweep.