Ole Miss soccer ended its 2020 fall season with a 2-1 loss at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala., after the LSU Tigers scored an overtime goal breaking the tie.

The game-winning goal came from an assist off of LSU’s Meghan Johnson to Tinaya Alexander, securing the win for the Tigers in the 99th minute.

The Rebels fell behind in the first half after a first goal from Alexander put the Tigers in the lead. However, Ole Miss rallied back with senior Madisyn Pezzino cutting the defenders at the top of the box and shooting the ball into the net in the 44th minute.

Neither team grasped another goal as the time ran out in regulation, forcing the two teams to face overtime.

In the overtime period, the Rebels had two chances to claim victory, but all efforts were swept away by LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift.

The Rebels earned the No. 6 seed and opened up the SEC Tournament in a first-round bye against the No. 14 Tigers, making this the highest seed the Rebels have had since 2018 when the team opened in the No. 5 slot.

Last year, the Rebels beat Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament but lost the next game against a then-ranked No. 6 Arkansas.

The Rebels finished the season with an overall record of 4-5 and a total of 11 goals. SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus accumulated 54 saves with three assists added to the Alabama native’s repertoire, tying for the fourth-most in the league and ranking 18th in the nation.