Despite the comeback effort from the Rebels, the No. 7 Razorbacks shot two goals in the net during the first half, which left the Rebels to scramble in the second half and ultimately lose the match 2-1.

The first goal for the Razorbacks came in the 36th minute from redshirt senior Kayla McKeon on the left side of the net.

A goal in the 80th minute from sophomore Mo O’Connor put the Rebels back in the game. However, the clock ran out with the Rebels losing against the Razorbacks for the first time since 2016.

A chance for the Rebels came in the first half after junior Haleigh Stackpole found senior Channing Foster’s feet for a shot that missed by 12 yards. The next notable chance came from freshman Ramsey Davis in the second half, but her shot went a little too far wide.

The Razorbacks outshot the Rebels 16-9 while Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had seven saves during the match. The Rebels had only four shots on goal while the Razorbacks had 10 shots on goal.

Ole Miss will take on the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The game will be live via SEC Network +.