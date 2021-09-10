Ole Miss Soccer was handed their first loss of the season in a non-conference matchup with the University of Central Florida (UCF). Despite being tied 0-0 at half, the Knights netted three goals in the second half, with the Rebels unable to capitalize on any of their chances.

Throughout the first half, the Rebels held most of the possession and outshot UCF 9-4. The Rebels had a multitude of chances in the first half, including a great chance in the air by Molly Martin in the 5th minute.

In the 7th minute, Martin had her second close look of the night after heading a corner sent in by Haleigh Stackpole, but Channing Foster could not find the rebound.

The Rebels finished the first half under high pressure from UCF, but were able to hold strong to close out the first 45 minutes.

The Knights came out firing in the second half, netting their first goal two minutes in. After a series of deflections off of the feet of Ole Miss, Ellie Moreno for UCF was able to find the top of the net, slotting it through goalkeeper Ashley Orkus’ hands.

Many chances for the Rebels went unanswered for the next 20 minutes and UCF was able to add a second in the 72nd minute. Off of one of their three corners throughout the game, UCF’s Ariel Young found the ball at her foot, sending it above the head of Stella Downing standing on the goal line for Ole Miss.

The Knights were able to score a third goal in the 77th minute, securing the victory and earning three points.

This was Ole Miss’ first loss to a non-conference opponent in 14 matchups. The Rebels head north to take on Western Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 12 in their next matchup before heading home to begin SEC play.