For a season that started so well, the ending was certainly disappointing.

Through their first 11 games, the Rebels were undefeated. They had powered through their out-of-conference schedule, won their first three SEC matchups and looked like true SEC title contenders.

Then the season took a turn for the worse, as Ole Miss failed to win their last seven games and managed just one tie. Over their seven game losing streak, the Rebels scored just three goals while allowing 13. In contrast, their first 11 games had a combined score of 25-3.

The regular season closed out on Thursday in Baton Rouge with a 4-1 loss to the Tigers, marking the Rebels’ second loss to an LSU team in six days.

Surprisingly, the Rebels outshot the Tigers 16-14 over the course of the game, but failed to convert on all but one of their attempts.

Once again, it was the first half that sunk the Rebels. On just six first half attempts, LSU managed to score three goals, including two from Wasila Diwura-Soale.

In the 75th minute, Ole Miss forward Aubrey Mister would net the Rebels’ first goal in four games, but it was too little too late, as LSU would answer back and cruise to a smooth 4-1 victory.

Statistically speaking, Ole Miss should have won this game. They had triple the corner kicks (6-2), an even number of fouls (5-5) and had more shots (16-14) and shots on goal (9-7).

Even after the loss to LSU, the Rebels somehow found a way to clinch a spot in the SEC Tournament.

They will need to focus on two major things in order to make a run.

First, they cannot continue to come out cold in the first half. Too many times this season (Thursday included) Ole Miss has come out of the gate slow and found themselves down a goal or two early. This allows the opposing team to play calm and possess the ball, essentially draining the clock until the ref calls the game.

Second, they need to convert on their opportunities. This loss against LSU is a textbook example of that, as the Rebs dominated every statistic except for the only one that matters.

The Rebels aren’t a bad team. Early in the season they showed that they have the ability to win often and convincingly. What has happened for the past few weeks is a mystery, but with some extra motivation with the SEC Tournament clinch, it is possible they can turn things around.