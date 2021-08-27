In the highly anticipated home opener, Ole Miss met the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State University in an offensive battle. The Rebels proved victorious, beating the Blue Raiders by a score of 4-2.

Opening in front of a full capacity crowd for the first time in over a year, Ole Miss fans were given a showing of the true attacking ability that the Rebels possess. The newly implemented Air Raids proved to do the trick as the Rebels’ earned a corner in the fifth minute and ended up in the back of the net.

Junior midfielder Jenna Kemp was able to tap in the corner sent by senior midfielder Haleigh Stackpole for her third career goal as a Rebel.

Despite slight confusion from the crowd and players after Kemp believed she was called offside, the head referee eventually signaled Kemp’s goal, putting the Rebels ahead of Middle Tennessee 1-0.

After a great defensive play by junior Taylor Radecki, the Blue Raiders earned their only corner of the game. A goal line stop by sophomore midfielder Stella Downing rebounded to Middle Tennessee who found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rebels continued to challenge the opposition’s defense and maintain possession throughout the first half. In the 40th minute, a go-ahead goal from senior forward Channing Foster was called back after she was caught offside.

Stackpole earned a penalty kick in the 41st minute, giving Foster a second chance to get on the board. However, a rare miss off of the crossbar kept Foster from the scoresheet, but not for long.

In the final minute of the first half, Foster found the back of the net after settling a long throw from Radecki and chipping the Middle Tennessee goalkeeper. This was career goal number 36 for Foster and her first of the season.

With the Rebels leading 2-1 at the half, the Blue Raiders came out firing, equalizing the game for the second time in the 47th minute.

With the game level at two in the 63rd minute, Foster earned a brace and put the Rebels ahead 3-2. After a strong ball in from sophomore midfielder Ramsey Davis, Foster was able to turn on a dime and beat her defender, slotting the ball past the outstretched hands of Middle Tennessee’s goalkeeper.

Stackpole doubled the Ole Miss lead in the final 15 minutes with a one touch volley off a ball in from Downing.

The Rebels showcased great depth against the Blue Raiders, with three newcomers making their debut in an Ole Miss kit. Freshmen Shea O’Malley, Whitaker Buchanan and Kaitlin Maynard all made their first appearances for Ole Miss Soccer.

Ole Miss overpowered Middle Tennessee, totalling 24 shots and seven corner kicks. Offensive power proved to be the difference in the game as the two goal deficit was too much for Middle Tennessee to come back from in the end.

“This team has a lot of resilience. We worked hard all pre season, I think it showed tonight coming back after getting tied. I’m just proud of our team. I think we can always come back if we try hard,” Kemp said during a post-game interview.