For the second consecutive week, an Ole Miss Rebel earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Ramsey Davis earned the honor this week, and Price Loposer earned last week’s SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor. Davis scored her third collegiate goal against South Alabama on Saturday, which garnered her the honor, and the Rebels won against South Alabama 3-0, earning an overall record of 10-5.

Davis’s energy off the bench helped lead the Rebels to shoot 20 or more shots for the third consecutive match, while Davis’s goal in the 84th minute also contributed to the overall win against the South Alabama Jaguars. This honor is the freshman’s first SEC honor of her career.

The Rebels put up goals from sophomore Mo O’Connor in the 13th minute with the second goal hitting the net from junior Haleigh Stackpole and senior Molly Martin. Davis’s goal lifted the Rebels even higher in their win, and she helped rebound senior Madisyn Pezzino’s shot attempt, putting the ball into the upper-90 of the net.

Davis’s third goal of her career adds to the second goal for the spring season with the first goal coming from the Vanderbilt game on Nov. 7. Davis is also the third Rebel soccer player to earn an SEC honor during this spring season as both Loposer and Stackpole earned an honor already. Pezzino earned an SEC honor on Nov. 2, which totals to four honors for the Rebels this season.

The four honors are the most so far in a single season in program history.

The Rebels will bring their energy to the upcoming exhibition game against the Little Rock Trojans this Thursday, April 15 for the last spring season match. The game is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff.