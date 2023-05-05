Ole Miss lost game three to No. 14 Florida Gators with a crushing 2-12 score to conclude the road weekend series. Ole Miss softball has won only one out of six SEC series this season.

As the third game began, the series was tied 1-1. Ole Miss won the second game 7-2, priming them to get their first series win over a ranked opponent this season.

However, the Lady Rebels were quashed by the Lady Gators after the first inning.

Ole Miss racked up two runs during the first inning, with Tate Whitley scoring on a sacrifice fly and Savana Sikes adding another run on a wild pitch.

After that, the offense fell silent for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Rebels could not generate any more offense throughout the five innings, and the Lady Gators put the game away with six runs in the third inning. Florida added more salt to the wound in the fourth inning with another score, pushing their lead to 12-2.

Their next game will be against unranked Alabama, closing out the regular season at home on May 5 through May 7 for Senior Weekend at the Ole Miss Sports Complex. The Lady Rebels hope to finish the season off on a strong note to build momentum for the SEC Tournament.