The Ole Miss track and field team finished their season in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Sixteen Rebels represented UM in the tournament, with the men scoring 10 points to tie for 30th place out of 65 teams and the women scoring eight to tie for 33rd out of 63 teams under Coach Connie Price-Smith. The Ole Miss men competed in the long jump, pole vault, 110-meter hurdles, the 800-meter and the 1500-meter while the women competed in the hammer throw, shot put, discus, long jump, pole vault, the 4×100-meter relay and the 10K.

All UM athletes competing in the tournament made Honorable Mention All-American or above. Kenny Broadnax, who finished 21st in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, is an Honorable Mention All-American, while Clio Ozanne-Jaques, who placed 17th in the 10K, Jalani Davis, who placed 19th in the shot put and Kieshonna Brooks, who placed 21st in the long jump, received Honorable Mention All-American honors for the women.

Jayda Eckford, Toni Glatz, Brandee Presley and Olivia Womack, the 4×100-meter relay team who placed 14th, received Second-Team All-American honors alongside Jalani Davis in the hammer throw for the UM women; Allen Gordon, who placed 11th in the long jump and 14th place in the high jump, and Baylor Franklin and John Rivera Jr., who placed 13th and 14th in the 800-meter respectively, also received Second-Team All-American honors.

Shey Taiwo, who placed second in the women’s hammer throw, Waleed Suliman and Mario Garcia Romo, who placed third and fifth in the men’s 1500-meter respectively, received First-Team All-American honors.

Standouts from the tournament include freshman Jalani Davis, one of two athletes in the tournament to compete in three events. Other standouts include Suliman, Garcia Romo and Taiwo. Suliman and Taiwo have met qualifying standards and will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene next week, while Garcia Romo will return to Spain to compete in the Spanish Olympic Trials.