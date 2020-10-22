The Ole Miss volleyball team starts its 2020 season at home against SEC rival, Texas A&M today. No. 8 Texas A&M took home two wins against LSU before its matchup with the Rebels.

“(The) first couple matches will be a really big test for us and this new program we’re starting, but the girls are really fired up,” first-year UM head coach Kayla Banwarth said. “I’ve been told that A&M is their biggest SEC rival, so I’m on board with that 100%. (It’s) not much of an update; we’re ready to compete as always.”

The Rebels will field a young team with only two returning seniors and seven freshmen. Senior setter Lauren Bars has three years of experience with the Rebels, 2,640 career assists and is only 187 assists away from reaching the third highest in program history. The Nashville native earned a season high of 53 assists at Alabama in 2019.

Senior middle blocker Bayleigh Scott is expected to make an impact on and off the court. Banwarth had nothing but great things to say about the Texas-native.

“She might be the hardest worker on the team,” Banwarth said. “She hasn’t missed a practice — is just one of those kids you want to play with and want to be around. I can’t speak any more highly of her.”

For the other upperclassmen, transfer junior setter Gabby Easton totaled over 1,400 assists with the Clemson Tigers last season and is looking to make an impact on the court for the Rebels this upcoming season. In addition, junior Aubrey Sultemeier earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying 17 total blocks at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Volleyball Classic last year.

Junior Avery Bugg brings the most experience to the team after competing in all 29 matches last season. Bugg had 10 double-digit dig matches last season.

A lot of eyes will also be on returning outside hitter Anna Blair after her outstanding freshman season. Blair was named SEC Freshman of the Week back-to-back weeks in the 2019 season. Blair also ranked second in program history among freshmen with 271 total kills.

Ole Miss will debut seven freshmen in the 2020 season including standout setter Callaway Cason from Georgia. Cason finished her high school career with 4,000 assists, the third-highest all-time record in Georgia high school history.

“We’re very very process-oriented in our gym. We’re worried about getting better and learning, and we’re not so much worried about results,” Banwarth said in a press conference previewing the season-opener. “We’re focused on the little picture and one play at a time.”

The Rebels will take on Texas A&M Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23, on the home court.