The Rebels are 5-0 this season after sweeping the Ole Miss Invitational.

To launch the Ole Miss Invitational, Ole Miss matched up with University of Texas at San Antonio at noon on Friday. By the time the score reached 13-9 in the first set, sophomore Samantha Schnitta already made 4 kills. The Rebels began the tournament with a bang by beating UTSA in a quick three sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-14.

During the second match, the Rebels played Coastal Carolina University. They ended up securing the win once more. However, during the third set, there was an intense face-off. The Rebels and the Chanticleers went back and forth, losing and gaining points several times, until the final set of the match ended with a score of 31-29 favoring the Rebels.

The final match against Northwestern State on Saturday at 2 p.m. was another success. The Rebels ended up securing the win in four sets this match. The first couple of sets started strong, earning a 25-11 win the first set, and 25-20 the second set. The third set however, the Demons came back and beat the Rebels 25-21. In the final match, the Rebels returned and won 25-14, wrapping up the match with another win in the tournament.

Setter Kylee McLaughlin and outside hitter Anna Bair were both recognized for their excellent defensive and offensive skill, as well as their leadership on the court. McLaughgin won MVP and Bair won All Tournament Team of the Ole Miss Invitational.

Next weekend, Ole Miss Volleyball will attend the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational. They will be playing UT Martin on Friday at 1 p.m., Western Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m., and ending the tournament in a match against Samford University on Saturday at 11 a.m.