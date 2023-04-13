More than 100 University of Mississippi students are being welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.

The Phi Kappa Phi honor society’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Congratulations to these students!

College of Liberal Arts

Elsa Allmendinger

Christian Boudreaux

Grace E. Brian

Davis W. Bunn

Sarah B. Burns

Abby Carroll

Elizabeth Eckard

Caroline Franco

Aden J. Hammond

Edward G. Heinen

Rebekah A. Heintz

Shaelen P. Hudson

Emma J. Hughey

Mathews S. Hyre

Sarah E. Long

Peyton G. Miller

Alexander J. Mobley

Cole M. Morse

Sydney E. Smith

Sarah Spencer

John H. Amburgy

Laney G. Etheridge

Emma K. Jones

Kumali Schoen

Allie G. Holland

Graduate School

Leslie S. Allen

Somayeh Faal

Mary George

Emily Goodwin

Taylor-Claire C. Groves

Hailey K. Hagemann

Alexa L. Hillis

Nate Juda

Tammy S. Maxey

Lilian J. Null

Lauren E. Saltzman

Tequila S. Shumpert

Sloan L. Weeden

Ashley S. Bridges

Emily Iupe

Anne E. Pillow

Elizabeth A. Scott

Nicholas A. Bosley

Kerianne M. Lea

Kathyleen M. Legnon

Noah R. Wyrosdick

General Studies

Keely A. Hall

Catherine S. Bryan

Sarah E. McFadden

Emily R. Williams

School of Law

Michael J.C. Ambrose

Joel Baldwin

Madeleine O. Lamb

Mary C. Newman

Margaret Pitts

Ronald Richard Robinson

Caleb D. Stephenson

Michael J. Stokes

Patterson School of Accountancy

Cali Chance

James C. Estes

John W. Howald

Miles W. McCuller

Shafiq Pabani

John H. Reichle

Evangeline Reynolds

Lauren P. Sit

Jordyn Smith

Lauren L. Willis

School of Applied Sciences

Canaday Baker

Madeline L. Belleau

Abigail E. Browning

Madison M. Cotten

Erin Crawford

Mary E. DeMetz

Allison Haire

Grace C. Hazelhoff

Douglas C. Hubner

Sally P. Hubner

Anna Kang

Emory L. Layne

Joseph W. Pearson

Evelyn R. Shuler

Avery Tollison

Amy K. Winter

Ann G. Yoste

Kate Millis

Briana Reaser

School of Business Administration

Jack Tyler Baker

Grace Thaxton Barrett

Benjamin P. Conradt

Caleb C. Gorton

Alia H. Graham

Bailey S. Jarvis

Lydia J. Snopek

Caleb R. White

Bowen C. Williams

Eric C. Badger

Kathryn G. Hall

Jessica Kramp

Davis A. Lane

Lukas H. Jaeger

Alexandria C. Blissard

Alexander T. Dyer

School of Education

Abigail A. Norton

Reagan O. Sanders

Riley A. Egger

Libbie-Claire B. Jones

Mary S. Shockley

Hannah E. Watts

School of Engineering

Amber S. Cecil

Joseph E. Crain

Nicole Goulet

Abigail E. Hogue

Olivia R. Marque

Denver T. Tidwell

School of Journalism and New Media

Olivia F. Smith

Margaret Cleeland

Frances Sykes Connell

Phoebe Goodwin

Meredith Heuring

Ellin A. Price

Courtland C. St Paul

Lissy T. Sturges

Ann R. Berry

Aaron Braddy

Clara J. Granberry

Emma Harrington

Ragan Lessley

Elyse Littleton

Abigail S. Maschhoff

Kenlee F. McDaniel

Sullivan B. Rakow

Meghan L. Thrash

Chandler M. Tucker

Mollie M. Warrington

Kharley Redmon

School of Pharmacy

Nicholas T. Dean

Mengwen Li

Carissa A. Strum

Elizabeth F. Doucet