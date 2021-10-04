Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball traveled to Gainesville, Florida, where they were defeated twice in a series against the University of Florida.

Throughout the beginning of the first set of match one, Ole Miss was neck-and-neck with Florida. At point six, the Rebels and Gators were tied, but the Gators pulled into the lead. The score was 6-8, Gators up by two, and Ole Miss sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff brought the Rebels to seven. The Gators extended the lead and were six points up with a score of 10-16. The Rebels continued to fight but fell in the first set 25-19 to the Gators.

During the second set, Ole Miss and Florida remained one point apart until point 11, when the two teams were tied. The Gators gained a lead at point 12, and the final score of the second set was 25-14, the Gators.

Throughout the third set, the Rebels fought to carry the lead until point 10. The Gators made a comeback and carried the final set to defeat the Rebels 25-16.

The second match was a similar outcome with Florida dominating in three quick sets.

Junior outside hitter Anna Bair tallied up 10 kills throughout the second match, but the Rebels were unable to contain the powerful Florida offense. Despite gaining momentum against the Gators in the middle of each set, the Rebels fell in three straight, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-17.

Florida is ranked third behind Tennessee and Kentucky in the SEC standings. Ole Miss is currently placed ninth in the SEC standings with a 1-3 record.

This Wednesday the Rebels will play against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are ranked seventh in SEC standings with a 2-2 record. The Razorbacks have an overall standing of 11-4, while the Rebels stand at 12-3.