Ole Miss Women’s Volleyball fell to Arkansas 3-0 in their fourth SEC match of the season, bringing the Rebels to 12-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Ole Miss began the first set of the match with a serving error, giving Arkansas the initial lead. The Razorbacks were up 3-0 until sophomore outside hitter GG Carvacho broke the serve with a kill. After a couple errors by the Rebels, the Razorbacks kept the lead throughout the game, and got significantly ahead by point 12. After a few attacking errors allowed the Rebels back in the game, Arkansas clinched the first set 25-20.

In the second set, Arkansas began serving and took a 3-0 lead. The Rebels fought back and remained close in score, up until 7-6, when Arkansas took back a steady lead and carried it throughout the rest of the set. The final score was 25-20, with Arkansas securing the victory in the second set.

The Rebels and the Razorbacks were neck-and-neck throughout the third set, going back and forth between points. With sets by Kylee Mclaughin, junior outside hitter Anna Bair and sophomore right side hitter Samantha Schnitta made kills that put Ole Miss in the lead 8-6. After a comeback by Arkansas, scoring was close until after point 13, when the Razorbacks took a significant lead. The final score of the third match was 25-17, securing the three set sweep for Arkansas.

Ole Miss has time to redeem themselves next Wednesday at 8 p.m. in College Station, Texas, where they will match up against Texas A&M. So far this season, the Aggies are 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, ranking them fifth in conference standings.