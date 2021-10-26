Over the weekend the Rebels were able to secure their second straight SEC sweep, beating the Missouri Tigers 3-0, 3-0 in a two match series.

In the first set of match one, freshman outside hitter Katie Corelli earned a kill to start Ole Miss off in the lead. The Tigers caught up and took the lead 5-3. Ole Miss fended off the Tigers and took the lead back at 16-12 with a block by sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff. The Rebels finished set one strong, taking the win 25-17.

During the second set, the Rebels and Tigers battled back and forth until mid-game. Ratliff brought the score to 13-10 with a kill and the Rebels succeeded in earning multiple quick-point-runs to gain a lead. The third set was highlighted by a kill by senior outside hitter Lauren Thompson to finish the set 25-17.

After falling behind in the third set 6-4, the Rebels stormed back to take the lead 12-11. With the Tigers clawing their way back into the match, the Rebels recorded their 41st kill to finish the third set off 25-20 and take the victory in a three set sweep.

During the second match in the two-game series, the Rebels earned their second straight SEC victory in three sets, bringing them to 4-5 in the conference and 15-5 overall.

The Tigers remained close with the Rebels for the majority of set one. Senior outside hitter Lauren Thompson earned a kill, bringing the score to 23-21 with the Rebels in the lead. The Rebels held on and took the win of the first set 25-22.

In the second set, Ole Miss took the initial lead 5-1. The Tigers came back, but the Rebels finished the game with a kill by Corelli, winning 25-20.

The third and final set, the Rebels and Tigers traded off points until Ole Miss took the lead with a service ace by Thompson. The Tigers got in front 19-16, until setter Kylee McLaughlin set senior middle blocker Aubrey Sultemeier up with the kill, bringing the score to 17-19. The Rebels won the final set 25-23.

The Rebels return home in a two-game series against South Carolina on Friday Oct. 29 and 30.