Curtis Vaughn, 32 year old Oxford resident, was found dead on Wednesday, March 22 in the neighboring Yalobusha County.

Vaughn was previously reported missing by his family and had not been heard from since 11 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Oxford police are treating the death as a criminal investigation, and working with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

According to the Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark, Vaughn’s body was found on the side of County Road 214 by a passing driver. The coroner confirmed that the body had sustained trauma.

The coroner estimated Vaughn to have died sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and an autopsy is imminent.

Vaughn’s sister, Erika Hilliard, stated on Facebook that he was a “loner” and “quiet unless he knows you really well,” also emphasizing that Vaughn was unlikely to stay at someone else’s house or fail to respond to numerous texts and calls from concerned family.

The Oxford Police Department is urging those with information that might aid the investigation to call 662-232-2400.