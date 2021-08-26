It’s no secret that the Ole Miss football fan base is itching to get back to the Grove and support their Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which can now be filled to capacity. With the first home game of the season kicking off against Austin Peay in 11 days, it’s time to get behind your Rebels and be reminded how to make the most of the best tailgating experience in the country.

Originality never hurt anyone

After finishing last season on a high note, with the Egg Bowl in our possession and a bowl victory against a Top-25 team, the Rebels are looking to build on that momentum in 2021. With Rebel wins, come Rebel-level celebrations, like junior tight end Jonathan Hess’s now infamous fire extinguisher celebration. After a touchdown late in the third quarter against LSU on December 19th, 2020, Hess took a lone fire extinguisher, spraying the loose powder into the air. After the same celebration took place in the 2021 Grove Bowl, we’re eager to see if it continues this season. Getting behind your team is essential to their success, and this might be just the opportunity for a little excitement.

Mighty Lane Train

It’s hard not to be engaged in Ole Miss Football when Lane Kiffin is at the helm. With as big of a personality as his, coupled with his dominant social media presence, he has been dubbed the NCAA head football coach with the “most swagger.” We can most definitely look ahead to seeing his unparalleled game day outfits plastered on our phones and TVs, sporting jerseys of former and current Rebels. A new experience for everyone will be Kiffin leading the team down the Walk of Champions for the first time, before taking his team into Vaught-Hemingway, something you won’t want to miss.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Trash Can Friday

Often overlooked on Saturday’s, though never underappreciated on Friday’s, are the quintessential Trash Can Friday’s before every home game. Hundreds of red and blue bins filling the Grove and Circle can only mean one thing: Rebel Football is back. If you open up Snapchat or Instagram stories on a Friday before a home game, you’re likely to spend several minutes clicking through an influx of photos showcasing the cans that will soon hold leftover food, dirty plates and thousands of styrofoam cups. The sight to see one day quickly becomes a passing thought when it’s time to cheer on the Rebels.

Experience the Grove in Full Swing

In 2020, the most unprecedented time many of us have experienced, we went without the backbone of Ole Miss Football, tailgating in the Grove. However, a sigh of relief was heard around Northeast Mississippi on the morning of June 1st, 2021 when Athletic Director Keith Carter announced that the Grove would be operating as it did pre-pandemic for the 2021 football season. While specific details are still being finalized, we can expect to enjoy all of our favorite things, with a few added bonuses. Prepare for the overload of food and beverages and university traditions like the Grove Show, featuring Ole Miss Spirit Squads and the Pride of the South. The Grove is poised to come back to life.

Bottom Line: Be Safe

At the end of the day, we all want to feel a sense of normalcy, but with that luxury comes doing everything in your power to keep yourself and others safe. While specificities for festivities will be updated as needed, follow them accordingly as the times are still changing. Be kind to others and continue practicing safe habits in order to make the most of your Ole Miss game day experiences.