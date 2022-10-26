RASA continued to take a stand against gender-based violence on campus as the organization hosted Purple Thursday on Oct. 20.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first observed in October 1987 and was recognized by Congress in 1989. Every October since, communities unite to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Every year, more than 10 million women and men suffer from domestic abuse. In Mississippi, 39.7% of women and 31.7% of men experience physical and sexual violence or stalking in their lifetimes by their intimate partners.

Masters student Christin Dobbs, the program manager for The Violence Intervention and Prevention Services office at the University of Mississippi, talked about the severity of domestic violence.

“The VIP office worked with over 200 students last calendar year impacted by gender-based violence, and it was surprising at first to see how many students are impacted and our office touches,” Dobbs said. “But the more you begin to hear the stories, the less surprising it becomes when you zoom out and begin to see the systemic issues our society faces.”

To fight against domestic violence, RASA participated in Purple Thursday, an annual national movement in which supporters wear purple to show their involvement in the fight against domestic violence. RASA set up a table on the Grove sidewalk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offered pins as well as other accessories for students.

“I believe as a citizen within my community on campus and at large, I have the responsibility to speak up against domestic violence,” Dobbs said. “We know that domestic violence exists in every community, regardless of identity factors.”

The table featured ribbons and pins, purple-frosted cupcakes and a poster labeled “#itookastand.” Several members of RASA engaged with the students interested in the movement. Many people stopped by to wear pins, eat desserts and take selfies with the poster that was shared on social media.

“We had at least 150-200 people we interacted with and a lot of engagement with students and different campus departments,” Dobbs said. “This was a great turnout for us as a student organization and one of our biggest events of the year.”

RASA is currently involved with the “It’s On Us” campaign, which aims to bring sexual assault awareness to college campuses. Through the campaign, several events will be held, such as “Cover The Cop Car” on the Union Plaza on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With the dedication of the organization and the support of hundreds of students, the fight against domestic violence will continue to grow, and the voices of the survivors will continue to be heard.

“The most important thing I want people to know who have been impacted by sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence or gender-based violence is that I don’t think any less of you,” Dobbs said.