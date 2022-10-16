Ole Miss soccer has experienced program-record highs this season, such as receiving their highest-ever ranking at ninth. Despite winning their first three games in SEC play, the Rebels have now dropped four straight matches to conference opponents, a trend that no one saw coming.

The Rebels hosted No. 25 in-state rival Mississippi State on Thursday night, looking to rebound from their loss on Sunday to another maroon-wearing foe, Texas A&M.

Barring their loss against Alabama, the Rebels were far and away better on paper than the two losses they had against Tennessee and the Aggies. But, the game isn’t played on paper. It’s played on the pitch, 11 versus 11, and whoever has that edge is who comes away with the points. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, that edge is something they’ve lacked over the past month.

Whenever Mississippi State and Ole Miss get together, regardless of the sport, it is always an interesting matchup. And that’s precisely what this match was, a fiercely contested battle between rivals that produced great entertainment, but not many goals.

With the score tied 0-0 at halftime, the Rebels were the more forward team in the first half and were right on the Bulldogs from the outset, shooting three shots at the Mississippi State goal with two on target in the opening 12 minutes.

Not only the attack, but the defense was rock solid and allowed just three shots in the half with none on target. The Rebels ended the half outshooting Mississippi State 4-3 and created the more clear-cut chances at that point in the match, but were unable to capitalize and find the opener.

The second half began more of the same with the Rebels attacking early to try and seize the lead to establish some control in the match. MSU registered their first shot on target of the match just eight minutes into the half only to be met by Ole Miss shot stopper Ashley Orkus. The Rebels pressed on with four shots in an 11-minute span between the 55th and 66th minute, but only one threatening the Bulldog net.

Even though the Rebels outshot Mississippi State nine shots to six in the match, it’s not about the quantity but the quality of looks that you get, in which the Bulldogs and Rebels were even.

Both sides ended with three shots on target apiece, and the third for the Bulldogs was the breakthrough. In the 75th minute, poor defending and an inability to reclaim possession burned the Rebels, as Bulldog midfielder Haley McWhirter fired in a shot from outside the box that just got past the outstretched glove of Orkus to put them ahead.

In the final 15 minutes, the Rebels failed to get another shot off and would drop their fourth-straight match of the season and their third-straight match against Mississippi State, as the Magnolia Cup remains in Starkville for another year.

With just three games left before the SEC Tournament kicks off, it is gut-check time for the Rebels.

A solid end to the season and a good performance in the conference tournament should see them make the field for the NCAA Tournament in a little under a month.

The Rebels’ next match is on the road to the other Bulldogs in the SEC, Georgia. That match will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+, as they look to end their skid and regain some confidence before heading to Pensacola, Fla.