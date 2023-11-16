The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film brought gloriously goofy, Broadway glitz and Bible-thumping rural conservatism to the Gertrude C. Ford Center in its production of “The Prom.” The Tony-nominated musical is about a lesbian high schooler’s struggle to take her girlfriend to her senior prom.

The play spotlights four near-washed-up, somewhat narcissistic Broadway stars who make the trek from New York City to middle-of-nowhere Indiana to confront the local high school’s parent-teacher association, who canceled a prom in lieu of allowing a lesbian student to take her girlfriend to the party. Their bout of celebrity activism is intended, of course, to improve their public image. Campy and often heartfelt, chaos ensues.

The four-show run was directed by assistant professor of musical theater John Carden, choreographed by instructional assistant professor of musical theater dance Joe Jackson and featured student actors, costume designers and crew.

Dressed in hideously amazing sequins and glitter, students Olivia Limbaugh, Brady Bramlett, Maggie House and Aidan Waters portrayed Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen, Barry Glickman, Angie Dickinson and Trent Oliver, respectively. Each performer brought the larger-than-life presence needed for their characters to the stage, ensuring there was never a dull moment for the audience.

Meanwhile, characters Emma and Alyssa — the student causing the controversy and her closeted girlfriend — were portrayed by Anna Grace Denny and Kayla Fifer. As opposed to the frenzy of the Broadway stars, the high school student characters brought a much more mellow, sincere element to the show, insisting time and time again that they only wished to be with each other in peace as opposed to becoming activists at the center of a national campaign.

One standout scene from the show was “The Acceptance Song,” a high-energy ensemble number preaching orientation tolerance to residents of the small town in the middle of a monster truck rally. Featuring detailed choreography and a lot of rainbow flags, the number was easily one of the show’s most entertaining.

But fervorous song and dance was not all the production had to offer. “Dance With You,” a slow and sweet number sung by Emma and Alyssa, provided a sincere contrast to the wildness of much of the show and, as a result, was one of the most memorable moments from the musical.

The production also shone in its set design. Rotating between Broadway, Emma’s bedroom, the local high school and even a 7-Eleven, the characters’ movement never felt awkward or stilted, and the set featured an array of props and decorations.

From start to finish, the audience laughed and hollered, reflecting the constant action and idealistic ardor within the production. Carried by its amazing cast and bolstered by great set design and blocking, “The Prom” was a spectacle both entertaining and heartwarming.