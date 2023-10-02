A town that once was home to businesses and families is that of a memory for many. Six months after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Rolling Fork, Miss., killing 14 and injuring several others, families and businesses are slowly building back from the ground up.

“We’re here to support businesses, and I’m also here to support employment opportunities. We have lost tax-based revenue, and we’ve got to find a way to build some of that back,” said Mayor Ridge Walker of Rolling Fork.

For Rolling Fork residents, owning a local business is how many families make their income. However, after the tornado, numerous buildings and businesses were turned to rubble, and business owners were left with nothing.

Since the storm that hit on March 24, 2023, numerous families have been relocated to hotels, some more than an hour away. This distance has made it harder for businesses reopen and the community to sustain income.

“Never in my life have I worried about a storm, just never have. Just respect it and pay attention to it because it can be you someday,” said Tary Harden, owner of Chuck’s Dairy Barn restaurant.

The Harden family survived the storm by putting themselves into a freezer. After the storm, they were left with nothing.

Chuck’s Dairy Barn has served the community since 1977. Today, it looks a bit different. The Hardens serve their restaurant’s full menu out of a food truck, and their office is in Harden’s vehicle.

Chuck’s Dairy Barn is rebuilding and preparing to re-open at the original location by the end of this year.

“It’s an honor to do all this at this place for all these years, even being the new person in town. It feels really good; I love this town as much as they care about me,” said Harden.

Rolling Fork may be small, but the love and support are huge.

“I’m looking forward to everything being better than it was before the tornado, and with new businesses, everything will be great,” said Lacy Hankins, owner of Green Apple Gift Shop.

Hankin quickly rebuilt her family’s gift shop’s in its original location. After the storm, she moved her business to a “she-shed” and continued to do business in Rolling Fork.

She is looking forward to businesses coming back and the potential of new businesses. Hankins said with the support from the town she made it to where she is today.

For Rolling Fork to return to what it once was, businesses and families must build back better and stronger than before. The town is slowly but optimistically looking ahead to the future and how they can support themselves and their business.

“It’s going to take time, maybe 10 years down the road, before we see the full impact of the rebuild, but I am hard-headed enough to know and believe it will happen,” said Walker.