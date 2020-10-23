The Daily Mississippian Sports Desk predicted this week’s SEC match-ups for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn, South Carolina vs. LSU, Alabama vs. Tennessee and Kentucky vs. Missouri games this weekend.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn – Ruby Draayer

This game is going to be a quarterback battle. Bo Nix and Matt Corral are coming off of terrible games that resulted in a lot of turnovers. They are going to want to redeem themselves and put up big numbers. Defensively, it will be a toss-up on who will be able to stop the run. I think, ultimately, Ole Miss comes out with the win at home, but it will be a nail biter.

Ole Miss 42-36

South Carolina vs. LSU – Ruby Draayer

Honestly, there isn’t a whole lot of in-depth thought that goes into this pick’ em. LSU is terrible. Quarterback Myles Brennan is “questionable” for the game, which will leave a lot of uncertainty heading into Saturday. South Carolina has been dominant and is coming off a win over Auburn. This one is definitely going to be a win for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina 28-7

Alabama vs. Tennessee – Riley Comden

No. 2 Alabama takes on the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday. I predict that Alabama will take down Tennessee 54-21 in this weekend’s matchup. Alabama’s undefeated offense has proven week after week to be a complete powerhouse, putting up 52 points against Texas A&M, 63 points against Ole Miss and 41 points last week against Georgia. The Vols are 2-2 this season with one win and one loss on their home field. The Tide will be in full control throughout the entire match up this weekend.

Alabama 54-21

Kentucky vs. Missouri – James Minzesheimer

I’ll be short and sweet on this one. Kentucky has been playing well while Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt was postponed last week. Kentucky will roll all over Missouri and take this one easily.

Kentucky 42-14