The SEC released a statement on Tuesday officially canceling all remaining competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to developments related to the coronavirus.

The announcement marks the end of all regular season and SEC championship events this spring as well as spring football practice, the Grove Bowl and Ole Miss Pro Day in the Manning Center.

Team and individual practices, meetings and organized gatherings remain suspended through at least April 15.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

The SEC originally suspended competition until March 30 and later extended the mark to April 15 on Friday, but the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to cancel all events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks made it apparent salvaging a 2019-20 season in any spring sport would be impossible.

“The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.



