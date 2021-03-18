The Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at the Archive Oxford apartments on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., where one resident was injured.

According to an email sent to Archive residents from Elizabeth Hathorne, the assistant general manager of Archive Oxford, the injury the resident sustained was not life-threatening.

Hathorne stated that the safety and security of the residents will always be their highest priorities. She wrote that while OPD believes this to be an isolated incident, the Archive management is taking the issue seriously.

“We will not tolerate any actions that threaten the safety or well-being of our community, and will act swiftly to exclude from the community and prosecute where appropriate any resident or guest found to be involved in criminal activity or other incidents affecting community safety,” Hathorne wrote.

Hathorne ended the email asking the residents to immediately report anything they see that may be concerning to them while at the Archive.

“This community belongs to all of us, and together we will keep it safe,” Hathorne wrote.

OPD has not yet released a statement and declined to comment by the time of publication.