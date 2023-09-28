In celebration of Oxford farmers who provide fresh, locally grown food to the community, Snackbar will host “Food of My People” with Oxford Community Market Director Betsy Chapman.

Food of My People is a dinner series featuring locally grown produce. At each event, a special guest will collaborate with the restaurant’s executive chef, Vishwesh Bhatt, on the menu and dishes.

The dinners include multiple courses, and the collaborators are chosen to represent a variety of cultural and professional backgrounds within the city. Previous guests this year have included former Ole Miss Dean of Students Sparky Reardon and Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Director Wayne Andrews.

Chapman, who planned the menu of this specific dinner, has dedicated many years of her life to local agriculture and making fresh and locally grown produce accessible to the greater Oxford community through her work with the Oxford Community Market.

Each Tuesday, the nonprofit organization runs a farmers market in which various local foods and produce as well as handmade artisan items are sold.

Prior to directing the Oxford Community Market, Chapman worked at Yokna Bottoms Farm, which established the first Certified Naturally Grown CSA farm in North Mississippi in 2010. This distinction is a peer-reviewed certification given to farms that do not utilize synthetic chemicals or GMOs.

Chapman and Snackbar’s “Food of My People” menu will feature four courses of Southern dishes including deviled eggs, sliced tomatoes, yeast rolls, chicken and dumplings, butter beans, skillet squash and icebox pie.

Originally planned for Sept. 6, “Food of My People” has been postponed until further notice. However, the event will be rescheduled to sometime in the near future.