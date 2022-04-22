Snoop Conner, former Ole Miss star running back and current 2022 NFL Draft prospect, is coming back to the ‘Sip for Double Decker weekend.

“It’s truly bittersweet, being that the coaches, fans and more all helped shape me into the athlete I am today,” Conner said. “It will always feel like home.”

Conner will be making an appearance at Rock House Live in Oxford on April 23, from 4-6 p.m. for a special meet and greet event following the Grove Bowl.

The Hattiesburg native was a dominant force for the Rebels during his three seasons at Ole Miss. Known for running over any defender in his path, Conner finished with 26 career rushing touchdowns. During his junior season, Conner led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns and finished second on the team with 647 rushing yards.

“The fans mean the world to me, especially when you have over 60,000 fans screaming my name, ‘Snoooooop!’ I’m a self-motivated person, but they were always that extra boost to keep me pumped and going,” Conner said.

The event will be free to enter, with food and drinks available to order. A photo and autograph will be $25.

Conner will enter the NFL Draft on April 28.

“I know and am confident in God’s plan,” Conner said. “I know I put in the work, and He will handle the rest.”