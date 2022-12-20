International superstar Taylor Swift is at the center of controversy with a monopolistic ticket-selling empire on the opposing side of the raging ruckus.

The clamor all started with Swift’s announcement of her new tour, “The Eras Tour,” to promote the release of her most recent album, “Midnights,” and celebrate her ability to separate her different albums into distinct compartments.

With a recent poll from Ispos revealing that almost half of the American population say that they consider themselves a fan of Taylor Swift, it should come as no surprise that millions of people tuned into the presale for the tour.

With those undeniably intense numbers, it seemed just about impossible for fans to not come in droves for the tickets. And with 14 million fans popping up for their slice of tour tickets, it is safe to say that they showed up.

When the high turnout appeared, chaos followed swiftly. Obviously, not all 14 million fans could secure a seat, but they would all go on to retrieve a memorable experience attempting to purchase tickets.

Throughout the ticket sale, fans entered seemingly one of three eras that fit notably well for Swift’s tour.

This first era is an era of frustration. Senior accounting major Molly Medling tried to snag tickets from her home state of Tennessee, and she was rather confident she would, as she had a presale code sent to her days before. However, she would be disproven in her theory of success once ticket day came around.

“I was moved over to the actual queue at 10:00 a.m. and then almost immediately it said that the queue had been paused because they were experiencing issues,” Medling said. “Then I waited in for about two hours and nothing changed. Once I was able to go in, I went to add (tickets) to my cart, but it said that I was not authorized to purchase with my code and that my device was wrong.”

Medling’s frustration era continued to ensue when she was forced to sign out and try the process twice over again. Both times the same series repeated, and by the end of the third time, tickets were all gone.

Despite initially being upset with both Swift and Ticketmaster, Medling says that her admiration of Swift has ultimately not shifted, and if a future tour happens, she will once again try to grab tickets.

Hayleigh Lutz, a graduate student from Illinois, was able to enter an era she describes as “lucky” by securing Swift tickets.

Starting her on-the-clock journey for tickets at 8:45 a.m., Lutz shared that experienced similar troubles to Medling, however, to a different end result. Lutz revealed that the tickets were well worth the troubles, and she is certainly thankful for them.

“It was just a madhouse,” Lutz said. “We finally ended up getting tickets, so we are very, very thankful that we did because it had been such a long day at that point.”

Comparatively, not everyone was happy with the sheer success in securing tickets.

Some fans voiced their conflicted emotions online, stating that the experience was so chaotic that it potentially spoiled the whole concert, despite being able to purchase tickets.

“As much as I wanna be excited about getting tickets for ‘The Eras Tour,’ I’m not as excited as I was in the beginning, TikTok user @bella_medrano said in a post. “Ticketmaster ruined that experience for us. We all knew getting tickets was gonna be stressful, but not to the point where we have fellow Swifties being left devastated.”

Other users cited feelings of buyer’s remorse due to the heavy cost of tickets and resale options.

Despite all discrepancies, it became obvious that regardless of those in eras of frustration, sheer luck or conflicting emotions, the one thing all three Swifties have in common is their faithfulness to Swift.