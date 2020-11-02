The Rebels scored the game-winning goal in the final minute against the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs 4-3 on Saturday, adding a win to the record.

The back-and-forth match ended in a victory for the Rebels after a foul from Georgia was committed around the 18-yard box with a minute left to play. Senior Channing Foster and junior Haleigh Stackpole set up a free-kick to deceive Georgia’s goalkeeper Emory Wegener with Foster hitting a left-footed strike into the net, securing the game.

Goals were flying in this match as Ole Miss’ Foster, Stackpole, and senior Madisyn Pezzino all contributed goals to the win in crucial moments. Pezzino rescued the Rebels twice with goals to bring the one-goal deficit down and keep the Rebels in the game. Stackpole scored her first goal of the season in the 29th minute.

In-between the nets, Ole Miss’ Ashley Orkus and Georgia’s Wegener had five saves each. The Bulldogs outshot the Rebels 13-11, and Ole Miss had nine shots on goal compared to Georgia’s eight.

The tight shots and tied-up (2-2) halftime show the game was a nail biter, but the Rebels battled back to grab three more points towards SEC standings.

The Rebels will travel to Nashville on Nov. 7 for their last regular-season game before taking on the SEC Championship Tournament during the following week. Kickoff against Vanderbilt is at 6 p.m.