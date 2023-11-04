Despite Texas A&M’s best efforts, Ole Miss survived a close fourth quarter to snag a 38-35 victory. While this game was far too close for comfort, the Rebels continued the season-long trend of battling adversity and making plays when it matters. Here are three takeaways from Ole Miss’s eighth win of the year.

The Rebels have options at receiver

Last week, wide receiver Dayton Wade had over 100 yards receiving, a touchdown and several acrobatic catches on deep balls. It was arguably the most impressive game from any Rebel receiver so far this season — until Tre Harris hauled in 11 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown the very next game against the Aggies.

Harris was electric, making plays whenever the ball was thrown his way. He grabbed his touchdown right over an A&M defender’s head while blanketed in coverage, and that was not even his best catch of the day. He only needed one hand to hold onto a 32-yard pass on the sideline, keeping his feet in bounds for the catch.

Because of the depth and versatility of the Rebels’ receiver room, opposing defenses are left guessing who is going to have a big day. With this level of talent at wideout, it is always interesting to see who is up next for an explosive outing.

The run defense needs work

Ole Miss played a fairly complete offensive game. The Rebels outgained their opponent with 518 total yards, had zero turnovers and were productive on the ground and through the air. What truly hurt them was their defense, specifically against the run.

The Rebels could not stop the two-headed monster that is the Aggies’ backfield. Texas A&M backs Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss combined for over 120 yards, two touchdowns and an average of 5.8 yards per carry. This production on the ground jumpstarted the offense for the Aggies and catapulted them back into the game.

With their focus now on the matchup with No. 2 Georgia next week, it is crucial that Ole Miss shores up the run defense if it wants any chance of an upset.

Ole Miss will find ways to win

This team is different than last year’s. After being down two scores against LSU earlier in the season, Ole Miss made play after play to secure a win.

During close games with unranked SEC opponents Arkansas and Auburn, Ole Miss did whatever was needed to shut down any hint of an upset. The Rebels have shown time and time again that even in the face of adversity, they will find ways to win.

While last season’s loss to Alabama sent the team into a downward spiral, this year’s loss to the Crimson Tide lit a fire under the Rebels, who have been undefeated ever since. This team offers more heart and hope than Ole Miss fans have seen in a while, and it is exciting to watch them each week.

The Rebels bring playoff aspirations as they travel to their next matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, and the time has yet to be announced — kickoff will either be at 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CDT depending on which channel picks up the game.