The University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement winter weather that will impact travel conditions on roadways. Regional campuses will make individual announcements about operating hours on their campus websites.

According to The Weather Channel, one to six inches of snow is expected to fall in Oxford on Monday, and the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lafayette County.

“Students, faculty and staff are urged not to travel to campus as the Oxford Police Department is reporting icing on roadways that already contributed to several accidents,” a weather alert email to the university community read on Sunday, Feb. 14. “A combination of ice and snow accumulation is expected tonight and Monday and temperatures forecast to remain well below freezing for at least a couple of days, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Along with the Oxford campus, the Oxford-University Transit bus system will also be closed on Monday and garbage collection routes will not run in Oxford on Monday or Tuesday.

“We hate not to get your trash on Monday and Tuesday, but keeping our employees safe is our top priority,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill said on Twitter. “We’ll get it picked up as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience!”

All COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites in Mississippi operated by the Mississippi State Department of Health will be closed on Monday as well. Appointments scheduled at the Oxford Conference Center/National Guard Armory will be rescheduled for the same time on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The university’s asymptomatic testing scheduled for Monday has also been postponed until Friday Feb. 19 from 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m. At this time, testing appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday will remain scheduled.