The University of Mississippi is grieving the loss of 21-year-old Ole Miss student Sawyer Joseph Megehee after his death on Friday, Oct. 27.

Megehee, a residential assistant in Minor Hall, was pursuing a Bachelor of Accountancy.

Born on August 29, 2002 in Jackson, Miss., Megehee loved football and was an avid Saints fan.

His obituary from Ott and Lee Funeral Home reads, “Hunting and fishing with his dad were some of his favorite things to do. He shared a love of all things Harry Potter with his muggle mother. Sawyer was blessed to have a lifelong best friend in his sister Kelly. Sawyer is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

Along with his sister Kelly Megehee, Sawyer is survived by his parents, Woody and Cathy Megehe; his grandmothers, Ruth Megehee of Henleyfield, Miss., and Barbara Downey of Brandon, Miss.; uncles and aunts Carey and Caron Downey of Raymond, Miss., Cindy Raborn of Madison, Miss., Chris and Beth Downey of Brandon, and many cousins.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m.. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Brandon.

Campus resources, such as the University Counseling Center and UMatter, are available free of charge for those needing support.











