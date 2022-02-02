The University of Mississippi will host many events in celebration of Black History Month from February to March.

With years of persistence and drive from many Black leaders, Black History Month was changed from a week to a month in 1976. Fast forwarding to now, the UM continues to spread Black history to all of its students by hosting events to create an immersive environment.

South Talks will present “We Endures,” which will showcase the artwork of Nadia Alexis in the Gammill Gallery in Bernard Observatory from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The work focuses on the enduring spirit of Black women and how they exist in conversation.

There will also be a Black History Month keynote speaker Feb. 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ole Miss Union Ballroom.

The Black Student Union will host their ninth annual Black History Month Gala on Friday Feb. 25 from 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at the Inn at Ole Miss.

During the years of 2013 and 2014, BSU wanted to implement formal recognition for African American students who dedicated their time to create an inclusive campus community.

Tickets will be available to all students on the ForUM.

In addition to events, UM’s African American studies program received an anonymous $100,000 donation to help students who are pursuing education in African American studies.

Fannie Lou Hamer is one of the many Black leaders that are celebrated this month. Hamer was not only an advocate for not only voting rights, but she also created the Freedom Farm and was the co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

The African American Studies Program started in 1970 due to the high demand in educating and acknowledging Black history.

Derrick Harriell, the acting director of the African American Studies Program, spoke about how important the celebrations of Black lives are to society and how the African American Studies Program fosters that belief.

“African American Studies showcase the importance and significance of race and the resilience of Black people in our classes and in the brilliance of our students,” Harriell said. “It is important that we promote productive dialogues, both in and outside our classroom, that contribute to the growth and progress of our university and larger communities.”

Harriell reiterates, however, that Black History Month should not just be a month of celebration, but rather a core component to a functioning society.

“That every month should be Black History Month. I say this jokingly, however, one month isn’t enough time to properly highlight all of the important components associated with the Black American experience and legacies of Black people and their contributions to the fabric of this country,” Harriell said.