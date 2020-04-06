Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis got a much-needed boost to his roster when graduate transfer Dimencio Vaughn announced his commitment on Sunday.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to continue my basketball career at Ole Miss,” Vaughn tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Excited to be a Rebel.”

The 6-foot-5 guard out of New York was one of the top graduate transfers in the nation and will be eligible for the 2020-21 season hoping to make an immediate impact for the Rebels, but it won’t be the first time he plays down south. Before committing to play at Rider University, Vaughn won a state championship in 2015 at Callaway High School in Jackson.

Vaughn brings a combination of speed, physicality and experience to the Ole Miss roster looking to replace the production of first-team All-SEC guard Breein Tyree. The Rebels won’t be able to replicate Tyree’s 19.7 points per game with one player, but Vaughn will be a key piece Kermit Davis’ pursuit of a more balanced basketball team.

The veteran guard will have the opportunity to fit as a complement in the backcourt with Devontae Shuler, should he elect to stay for his senior season.

Vaughn showed an ability to finish at the rim with strength during the 2019-20 season while remaining a threat from beyond the arc. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game shooting 48% from the field and an impressive 39% from three-point range last season on his way to unanimous first-team All-MAAC honors.

He suffered a season-ending ACL injury as a freshman, but came back the next year to start 22 games averaging 16.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The grad transfer will have one year of eligibility at Ole Miss, joining redshirt freshman Shon Robinson and and transfer Jarkel Joiner as newcomers on the court for Kermit Davis next season.