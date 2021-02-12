The Ole Miss women’s golf team traveled to Sarasota, Fla., this week to place second in the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate. The team finished with a score of 284-279-288 — 851 on Feb. 9. This score marks the third-lowest tournament score in school history, and the Rebels led the tournament until the final day. However, Oklahoma State ultimately took the tournament win.

On the first day, Feb. 7, the Rebels finished at the top with a score of 284 (-4). On day two, the Rebels maintained the lead, totaling a 284-279—563 (-13). After Oklahoma State rallied back, the Rebels fell to the Cowgirls as Oklahoma finished with 288-279-282—849 (-15).

Seniors Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann finished in the top five individual scores with Johnson in second place and Swann tied for third with the University of Georgia’s Caterina Don. The Georgia Bulldogs placed right below the Rebels, with a final score of 295-277-292—864 even.

“This one is going to sting a little bit, but it helps (us) realize what we need to work on moving forward,” head coach Kory Henkes said from Ole Miss Athletics. “Overall, to finish second in a great field and have Julie and Kennedy tally top five finishes is definitely something that we can be proud of. We left some shots out there over the last few days, but it’s better for this to happen early in the season rather than later.”

A few key moments came from the Rebel’s performance on the final day of the tournament.

Johnson earned her 12th career top five finish after the Louisiana native finished at with a score of 67-69-71—207. The score sets her tied for the lowest individual 54-hole score in program history. She led in par-4 scoring with a -9 and came second in birdies with a score of 16 at the tournament as well.

Swann finished with 68-69-73—210, the second-best 54-hole score of the Texas native’s career. Sophomore Andrea Lignell earned her third top 15 finish of the season, totaling 218, and junior Ellen Hume finished with a total score of 224. Sophomore Chiara Tamburlini totaled a score of 225, trying for 39th place.

Programs such as Iowa State, Northwestern, Virginia and Texas Tech faced off as well. Iowa finished fourth, Northwestern and Virginia tied for fifth and Texas Tech finished seventh.

“I think you learn more from getting second place in a tournament than you do from winning,” Henkes said. “We’re just going to reflect back on our rounds and move forward.”

For its next competition, the Ole Miss women’s golf team will travel to Gainesville, Fla., for the Gator Invitational from Feb. 21-23.