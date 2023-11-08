The election for governor and other state and local offices took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. 44.86% of all registered voters showed up to the polls. Here is how Lafayette County voted according to the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Governor’s Office:
Tate Reeves (R) (7,637 votes from Lafayette County, 51.59%)
Mirroring the results of the governor’s race statewide, more voters in Lafayette County cast their ballot in favor of Tate Reeves.
Local County Offices:
Lafayette County Sheriff
WINNER: Joey East (I) (10,701 votes, 75.08%)
Lafayette County Circuit Clerk
WINNER: Jeff Busby (I) (12,979 votes, 99.16%)
Lafayette County Chancery Clerk
Mike Roberts: 6,603 votess, 46.98%
Lloyd Oliphant: 1,559 votes, 11.09%
Marsha Theobald: 5,847 votes, 41.60%
Lafayette County Coroner
WINNER: Glenn Coleman (R) (9,112 votes, 62.69%)
Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney
WINNER: Bella ‘Jay’ Chain III (I) (12,069 votes, 98.76%)
Lafayette County Tax Assessor-Collector
WINNER: O.E. ‘Rocky’ Kennedy II (I) (7,946 votes, 56.34%)
Lafayette County Supervisor (District 1)
WINNER: Brent Larson (R) (2,327 votes, 96.92%)
Lafayette County Supervisor (District 2)
WINNER: John Morgan (R) (1,859 votes, 53.36%)
Lafayette County Supervisor (District 3)
WINNER: Dale T. Gordon (D) (1,951 votes from Lafayette County, 51.92%)
Lafayette County Supervisor (District 4)
Scott Allen: 1,307 votes, 45.07%
Anne Klingen: 765 votes, 26.38%
Chad McLarty: 823 votes, 28.38%
Lafayette County Supervisor (District 5)
WINNER: Greg Bynum (R) (1,274 votes from Lafayette County, 71.45%)
Lafayette County Election Commissioner (District 2)
WINNER: Erin W. Smith (I) (2,892 votes, 99.14%)
Lafayette County Election Commissioner (District 4)
WINNER: Laura Antonow (I) (2,418 votes, 98.94%)
Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Central
WINNER: Mickey Avent (I) (3,865 votes, 99.08%)
Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Northern
WINNER: Brent Johnson (R) (3,319 votes, 52.72%)
Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Southern
Johnny McLarty 1,566 votes, 45%
Krisi Allen: 1,095 votes, 32%
Benjamin Justus: 795 votes, 23%
Lafayette County Constable Central
WINNER: Kenneth Drewrey (R) (3,640 votes, 97.38%)
Lafayette County Constable Northern
WINNER: Greg ‘Spankey’ Pettis (D) (5,122 votes, 97.03%)
Lafayette County Constable Southern
WINNER: Jack E. Theobald II (R) (3,114 votes, 97.65%)
Regional Offices:
District Attorney (District 03)
Ben Creekmore (R) (11,568 votes from Lafayette County, 96.56%)
State Senate (District 08)
Benjamin A. Suber (R) (1,416 votes from Lafayette County, 97.66%)
State Senate (District 09)
Nicole Akins Boyd (R) (9,608 votes from Lafayette County, 96.57%)
State Senate (District 10)
Andre R. DeBerry (D) (465 votes from Lafayette County, 50.93%)
State House of Representatives (District 5)
John Faulker (D) (359 votes from Lafayette County, 98.09%)
State House of Representatives (District 8)
Trey Lamar (R) (227 votes from Lafayette County, 99.13%)
State House of Representatives (District 10)
Josh Hawkins (R) (3,115 votes from Lafayette County, 95.46%)
State House of Representatives (District 12)
Clay Deweese (R) (2,780 votes from Lafayette County, 62.39%)
State House of Representatives (District 13)
Steve Massengill (R) (2,260 votes from Lafayette County, 95.93%)
State House of Representatives (District 23)
Andrew ‘Andy’ Stepp (R) (1,424 votes from Lafayette County, 78.80%)
State House of Representatives (District 34)
Kevin Horan (R) (419 votes from Lafayette County, 96.32%)
Statewide Offices:
Mississippi Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann (R) (9,350 votes from Lafayette County, 63.78%)
Mississippi Secretary of State
Michael Watson (R) (9,000 votes from Lafayette County, 61.76%)
Mississippi Attorney General
Lynn Fitch (R) (8,777 votes from Lafayette County, 60.02%)
Mississippi Auditor
Shad White (8,789 votes from Lafayette County, 60.28%)
Mississippi State Treasurer
David McRae (R) (8,939 votes from Lafayette County, 61.29%)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Andy Gipson (R) (8,794 votes from Lafayette County, 60.38%)
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney (R) (9,148 votes from Lafayette County, 62.80%)
Public Services Commissioner Northern District
Chris Brown (R) (11,511 votes from Lafayette County, 96.36%)
Transportation Commissioner Northern District
John Caldwell (R) (11,502 votes from Lafayette County, 96.57%)