The election for governor and other state and local offices took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. 44.86% of all registered voters showed up to the polls. Here is how Lafayette County voted according to the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Governor’s Office:

Tate Reeves (R) (7,637 votes from Lafayette County, 51.59%)

Mirroring the results of the governor’s race statewide, more voters in Lafayette County cast their ballot in favor of Tate Reeves.

Local County Offices:

Lafayette County Sheriff

WINNER: Joey East (I) (10,701 votes, 75.08%)

Lafayette County Circuit Clerk

WINNER: Jeff Busby (I) (12,979 votes, 99.16%)

Lafayette County Chancery Clerk

Mike Roberts: 6,603 votess, 46.98%

Lloyd Oliphant: 1,559 votes, 11.09%

Marsha Theobald: 5,847 votes, 41.60%

Lafayette County Coroner

WINNER: Glenn Coleman (R) (9,112 votes, 62.69%)

Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney

WINNER: Bella ‘Jay’ Chain III (I) (12,069 votes, 98.76%)

Lafayette County Tax Assessor-Collector

WINNER: O.E. ‘Rocky’ Kennedy II (I) (7,946 votes, 56.34%)

Lafayette County Supervisor (District 1)

WINNER: Brent Larson (R) (2,327 votes, 96.92%)

Lafayette County Supervisor (District 2)

WINNER: John Morgan (R) (1,859 votes, 53.36%)

Lafayette County Supervisor (District 3)

WINNER: Dale T. Gordon (D) (1,951 votes from Lafayette County, 51.92%)

Lafayette County Supervisor (District 4)

Scott Allen: 1,307 votes, 45.07%

Anne Klingen: 765 votes, 26.38%

Chad McLarty: 823 votes, 28.38%

Lafayette County Supervisor (District 5)

WINNER: Greg Bynum (R) (1,274 votes from Lafayette County, 71.45%)

Lafayette County Election Commissioner (District 2)

WINNER: Erin W. Smith (I) (2,892 votes, 99.14%)

Lafayette County Election Commissioner (District 4)

WINNER: Laura Antonow (I) (2,418 votes, 98.94%)

Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Central

WINNER: Mickey Avent (I) (3,865 votes, 99.08%)

Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Northern

WINNER: Brent Johnson (R) (3,319 votes, 52.72%)

Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Southern

Johnny McLarty 1,566 votes, 45%

Krisi Allen: 1,095 votes, 32%

Benjamin Justus: 795 votes, 23%

Lafayette County Constable Central

WINNER: Kenneth Drewrey (R) (3,640 votes, 97.38%)

Lafayette County Constable Northern

WINNER: Greg ‘Spankey’ Pettis (D) (5,122 votes, 97.03%)

Lafayette County Constable Southern

WINNER: Jack E. Theobald II (R) (3,114 votes, 97.65%)

Regional Offices:

District Attorney (District 03)

Ben Creekmore (R) (11,568 votes from Lafayette County, 96.56%)

State Senate (District 08)

Benjamin A. Suber (R) (1,416 votes from Lafayette County, 97.66%)

State Senate (District 09)

Nicole Akins Boyd (R) (9,608 votes from Lafayette County, 96.57%)

State Senate (District 10)

Andre R. DeBerry (D) (465 votes from Lafayette County, 50.93%)

State House of Representatives (District 5)

John Faulker (D) (359 votes from Lafayette County, 98.09%)

State House of Representatives (District 8)

Trey Lamar (R) (227 votes from Lafayette County, 99.13%)

State House of Representatives (District 10)

Josh Hawkins (R) (3,115 votes from Lafayette County, 95.46%)

State House of Representatives (District 12)

Clay Deweese (R) (2,780 votes from Lafayette County, 62.39%)

State House of Representatives (District 13)

Steve Massengill (R) (2,260 votes from Lafayette County, 95.93%)

State House of Representatives (District 23)

Andrew ‘Andy’ Stepp (R) (1,424 votes from Lafayette County, 78.80%)

State House of Representatives (District 34)

Kevin Horan (R) (419 votes from Lafayette County, 96.32%)

Statewide Offices:

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor

Delbert Hosemann (R) (9,350 votes from Lafayette County, 63.78%)

Mississippi Secretary of State

Michael Watson (R) (9,000 votes from Lafayette County, 61.76%)

Mississippi Attorney General

Lynn Fitch (R) (8,777 votes from Lafayette County, 60.02%)

Mississippi Auditor

Shad White (8,789 votes from Lafayette County, 60.28%)

Mississippi State Treasurer

David McRae (R) (8,939 votes from Lafayette County, 61.29%)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Andy Gipson (R) (8,794 votes from Lafayette County, 60.38%)

Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Chaney (R) (9,148 votes from Lafayette County, 62.80%)

Public Services Commissioner Northern District

Chris Brown (R) (11,511 votes from Lafayette County, 96.36%)

Transportation Commissioner Northern District

John Caldwell (R) (11,502 votes from Lafayette County, 96.57%)