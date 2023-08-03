For Mississippians, Primary Election Day is swiftly approaching. On Tuesday, August 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before you head to the polls, make sure you have a photo ID and that you registered to vote at least 30 days prior to election day.

“In the state of Mississippi, you have to have a photo ID,” Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby said.

Busby oversees all elections in the county.

“Without a photo ID, you can’t vote even with your voter registration card,” he said.

According to the office of Mississippi’s Secretary of State, forms of accepted photo ID include: a driver’s license; a United States passport; a student photo ID issued from a Mississippi university, college or community college; a United States military ID; or a tribal photo ID.

Absentee voting is available in Mississippi under certain circumstances, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is August 3–-five days before Election Day. Absentee ballots by mail must be received on or within five business days of the election, August 15. Learn more about who is entitled to vote absentee in-person or by mail here.

Before you go to the ballot, familiarize yourself with the candidates running. If you are unsure of where to cast your ballot, you can contact your circuit clerk or check the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Polling Place Locator.

“I think you need to be familiar with who’s on your ballot. In primaries, (you need to know) if you’re going to vote Democrat or Republican,” Busby said. “You don’t register for a party in the state of Mississippi, but you have to choose which party you’re going to vote for when you go to polls in the primaries.”

The race for lieutenant governor has gained attention thanks to two high profile Mississippi politicians running for the same Republican nomination: incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel.

After being elected Lt. Gov. in 2019, Hosemann is seeking re-election for a second term. He served as Secretary of State for three terms prior to being elected Lt. Gov. According to his website, Hosemann “advocates for increasing state government transparency, growing small businesses, shoring up Mississippi’s roads and bridges, providing better access to healthcare and ensuring every child receives a high-quality education.”

McDaniel has served in the Mississippi Senate since 2008. He authored the “Student Religious Liberties Act of 2013,” which protects students from being reprimanded for their religious views. According to his website, McDaniel “is a strong proponent of limited government, free enterprise, civic participation, reduced taxes, a strong national defense, states’ rights and a return to the original checks and balances of the Constitution.”

If necessary, primary Runoff Election Day will occur August 29 and General Election Day is November 7. Visit the website of the Mississippi Secretary of State for more information.