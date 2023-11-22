In one of the most heated rivalries in the SEC, Ole Miss will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State for the 119th annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Night. Ole Miss opens up as a 10.5 point favorite.

Despite a famously bitter rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Rebels, this go around could shape out to be a more emotional meeting, after the sudden death of former Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach in December 2022.

After falling short to the Bulldogs last year at home, the Rebels, (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are ready to bring the competition to Starkville as they continue on their Quest to reach 10 wins on the season.

With a 4-6 record this season, Mississippi State made the decision to fire head coach Zach Arnett and name Greg Knox interim head coach. Knox will lead the Bulldogs going into Thursday.

Knox helped Mississippi State earn its first win since Oct. 21, defeating Southern Miss 41-20, improving to 5-6 overall.

Against the Golden Eagles, Knox played the offense more run-heavy, something the Rebels may have to look out for.

Per usual, the Ole Miss defense needs to be careful of Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers, long-time QB for the Bulldogs who knows how to play against an Ole Miss defense, despite his poorer-than-usual stats this season.

This season, Rogers has thrown for 1,419 passing yards with a 59% completion rate, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Compared to last season when he threw for 3,974 passing yards on a 68% completion rate, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions; injuries have plagued the typically sure-armed QB, but that does not mean Ole Miss should ignore him all together.

Ole Miss might very well have the upper hand when it comes to the QB position, as Rebel signal caller Jaxson Dart continues to flourish in Oxford.

Having another great performance on paper, Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart leaves Rebel fans confident the Egg Bowl Trophy will come right back to Oxford.

In last week’s 35-7 win over the University of Louisiana Monroe, Dart recorded 24-31 passes for a 77% completion rate and three touchdowns before backup quarterback Spencer Sanders took the field.

The Rebels received great performances from the usual suspects, including running backs Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV, wide receivers Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins, and tight end Caden Prieskorn. As well as the defense only holding the Warhawks to a field goal the entire game.

The long tradition of hatred between both teams and fan bases runs deep among the in-state rivals, so even though this may look like an obvious choice – No. 13 Ole Miss versus a Mississippi State team who is currently not bowl eligible – the Rebels need to treat this game like it makes or breaks the season.

Whether Ole Miss fans will be watching the Game at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville following a thanksgiving feast, or simply from your humble abode, this is a game that both Rebel and Bulldog Fans don’t want to miss. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, and will be aired on ESPN.