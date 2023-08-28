The 2023-24 football season could turn out to be one of the most important seasons in program history for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Last season did not end how many had hoped – the team started with seven straight victories but ended the season at 8-5 – which leads many to have questions about this upcoming season. With all of the roster turnaround, Ole Miss will have to rely on returning leaders to steer the ship.

This team is predicted to win anywhere from five to 11 games. In order for the best case scenario to come to fruition, a few important things must go right for the Lane Kiffin-led Rebels.

Three Big Questions:

Darty in the Sip:

Quarterback Jaxson Dart was good — not great — in his first season as a college starter. However, given his age, time in the system and surrounding cast, he found more success than many other quarterbacks would have. Now heading into his junior season, Dart should be ready to take a massive step in his development. The question is, can he progress enough to emerge as an elite QB in the SEC?

Sharks in the Water:

The Ole Miss defense allowed a disappointing 387.5 yards per game last season. Kiffin did his best to stop the bleeding this offseason by bringing in former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and a bevy of experienced defensive players. If Ole Miss wants to compete for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship, this defense will need to vastly improve. Are the new hires and transfers enough to turn the tide on defense?

Slay the Giants:

In 2023, Ole Miss will play the three heavy favorites in the conference: Georgia, Alabama and LSU. The Rebels struggled against ranked talent last year with three losses inside the SEC. Kiffin has the talent and coaching to wrestle with the big dogs, but can he put together a few knockout punches to lead Ole Miss over the hump?

Two Players to Break out:

Michael Trigg:

Ole Miss brought in transfer TE Caden Prieskorn this offseason, but this should not directly hinder Trigg’s expected production.

With running back Quinshon Judkins presumably being the focus of this year’s offense, there will be plenty of two-TE sets. With this in mind, Trigg is a mismatched piece who can take this offense to new levels. He is a six-foot three-inch, 210-pound monster who can play on the line and in the slot.

The expectation is that Trigg will line up all over the formation to create the worst possible situation for defenders. Look for him to be especially active using his athletic frame in the red zone and over the middle on play action.

JJ Pegues:

This may seem like a strange pick. Pegues is a nose tackle, and he already saw solid snaps last season, so what gives? JJ “Penguin” Pegues is the secret to fixing one of the Rebels biggest problems last season: climbing guards.

All too often, opposing offensive linemen were able to freely get to the second level and set up shop against a helpless linebacker unit. Assuming Golding uses a four-man front, which looks increasingly likely, Pegues will be the anchor in the middle tasked with eating up double teams to keep the LBs free. This will open the door for Ole Miss’ LBs to flow from the second level, which will prove critical in stopping runs that attack any gap.

Ole Miss will win…

We live in a world where the answer to this question is 11 games. It is a bold prediction, but Kiffin has assembled his best staff and roster yet. This means a lot of the issues from last year, play calling and outside factors to name a couple, should be fixed.

This offensive unit has the firepower and potential to be top five nationally if Dart can take the next step in his development.

Top five may be too bold of a prediction about the defense, but the addition of Golding should not be overlooked. He is a coach who has won championships, stonewalled powerhouses and put players into the NFL. He is a major hire.

Ole Miss could, in all seriousness, play as many as 14 games this season. In the same breath, three losses is a reasonable number to slap on such a difficult schedule.

Here is how the wins and losses might be divided up:

Likely Loss: Georgia

Split: LSU, Alabama

Should win: Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State

Must win: Vanderbilt, Mercer, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Monroe