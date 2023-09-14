Offensive Film Breakdown:

Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King leads a Georgia Tech offense that has averaged 41 points per game through the first two weeks of college football. Unlike Tulane and Mercer, Ole Miss’ previous opponents this season, Tech spreads out its formation with four or five receivers.

This means the secondary will have its work cut out for it, but it also means that most of the defensive line will be getting isolated reps against an inferior offensive line unit. I do not think Ole Miss will need to blitz much. A four-man rush can probably generate enough pressure to drop seven in coverage and dial in on stopping the passing concepts Georgia Tech likes to run.

Expect Ole Miss to be aggressive in the pass game, potentially forcing multiple turnovers. Additionally, a loud Vaught-Hemingway Stadium certainly will hinder Tech’s coordination.

The Jackets also seem to favor the run game despite their personnel groupings, which bodes well for the Rebels. I think the Ole Miss defensive line can control the line of scrimmage, which will force Georgia Tech into uncomfortable passing situations.

Getting King behind the sticks and then forcing him to move the ball through the air is the best way to secure turnovers. Ole Miss needs to limit the number of blitzes, let the linemen do their job and see what Tech can do to beat itself. Additionally, I would like to see a healthy dose of Suntarine Perkins this week. His athleticism at LB can seriously help corral Georgia Tech’s offense.

Defensive Film Breakdown:

This unit is far less talented than Tulane. The defensive linemen struggle to hold up blockers, the LBs do not have the same discipline and the unit is generally less cohesive.

Ole Miss fans have been waiting for Quinshon Judkins to feast, and I think this might be the week. Running downhill against the Jackets should be achievable. The Rebels’ offensive line looked sketchy at best last week, but I think they can handle this front, hopefully resulting in a confidence-boosting game for the guys in the trenches. I expect Judkins to hit 150 yards with a couple of touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jaxon Dart’s composure will be tested. The Jackets like to heat up the QB with a variety of blitzes, often gaining a numbers advantage on the offensive line.

Dart does not duck when faced with a big hit, and if he can identify and attack the soft spots left by Tech’s aggressive blitzes, Ole Miss should drive down the field at will. Look for Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to resort to a lot of crossing routes to expose this defense.

Georgia Tech likes to run man coverage, leaving them exposed to leverage routes. It will be important, however, for Dart to have a check-down route available to him on every play. If the blitz gets home, Dart cannot start shooting from the hip or risk getting sacked.

Three Keys to Victory: