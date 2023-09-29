Ole Miss versus Louisiana State University has been dubbed a must-win game for both programs. LSU, having suffered a loss to Florida State in Week 1, is looking to get a statement win under its belt. Ole Miss, who crumbled against Alabama last week, needs this win if it has any hopes of contending in the SEC West.

The mass media does a good job of covering the highlights of this matchup, but these people cover every single team in America. What do student journalists, who focus solely on LSU athletics, have to say about it?

LSU’s Peter Rauterkus, sports editor for the student-run newspaper, Reveille, said, “I think this is a game where it’s going to be really back-and-forth in the first half. I wouldn’t be surprised if this game were already in the mid-20s, low-30s at halftime.”

Both teams have shown flashes of what could be truly explosive offenses, as they have both broken the 70-point threshold already this season. It is, however, a matter of who can string together a more consistent offensive attack.

“Ole Miss has a really dynamic offense; they’ve got, in my opinion, the best offensive mind in college football running things in Lane Kiffin,” Rauterkus said. “They’ve got an experienced quarterback who I think can take advantage of (LSU’s) secondary.”

As for LSU, all eyes are on QB Jayden Daniels. He came into this season as a Heisman hopeful, but he has somehow fallen under the shadow of many other players who are also having fantastic seasons.

Rauterkus said, “Last year, he had a really good season; (Daniels) led LSU to a 10-win season, was dynamic throwing and running the ball and he accounted for almost 70% of LSUs offense. He’s been SEC Co-Player of the Week these last two weeks; he’s found that connection with Malik Nabers.”

Last year, LSU got the best of Ole Miss in a dominant way, shutting the Rebels down in front of a loud-and-proud Tiger faithful. This year, though, Ole Miss gets the home field advantage. A lot of Rebel fans think last year’s game might have ended differently if it was in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; the question is, will that be the case this year?

“I think every time you’re at home, you’re in an environment that’s comfortable, you’re playing in front of your fans, it gives you an advantage,” Rauterkus said. “Any time that you’re at home, and the crowd’s loud, it does make it difficult for an offense.”

There is debate whether this game is more important for Ole Miss or LSU in terms of this season and for the future. LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly conquered some of the SEC’s best in year one when he triumphed over Alabama; Rebel Coach Lane Kiffin, on the other hand, does not possess one of these program-defining wins.

Rauterkus said, “Coming off a loss, Ole Miss has a lot to play for in this game. They’re trying to prove it after a game that it sounds like they felt like this was their year to beat Alabama.”

Ole Miss did not recover from its first loss last year, which just so happened to be against LSU. This year, the Rebels fell to Alabama first. Many Rebel fans are worried about an impending collapse, similar to that of last season, and Rauterkus thinks LSU will be another domino to fall out of place during Ole Miss’ season.

“I find it hard for Ole Miss’ offense to have enough balance to where they can hang with LSU’s offense for the entire game,” he finished. “I think LSU is going to wear (Ole Miss) down a little bit in the second half.”

Rauterkus’ final score prediction: LSU 45, Ole Miss​ ​38