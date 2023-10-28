It is no secret that the 2023 season was a big letdown for Ole Miss Baseball after winning the NCAA national championship the season prior.

With a combination of losing ace Hunter Elliott early in the year and his return not going to plan either, last season had all the wrong vibes to it. The Rebels ended the season with a 25-29 record.

After hauling in a talent-filled portal class, the Rebels have had a good fall semester and are continuing to build on it. An Oct. 14 exhibition matchup with Jacksonville State provided a sneak peek of what is to come with this roster.

The 18-0 win against Jacksonville State gave a good look at the arms the Rebels have returned as well as the explosive offense that many have been accustomed to. Returning transfers Ethan Groff and Ethan Lege have had an outstanding fall, with both hitting well over .300. Transfer shortstop Luke Hill from Arizona State has seemingly locked down the position, a mantle that holds massive reverence and expectations, too.

The matchup against Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 29 will be the final of the two fall exhibitions. Despite it being a fall ball matchup, both sides will have a lot to strive for.

There is much to improve on in every aspect of the game if the Rebels want a return trip to Omaha for the College World Series. For Memphis, this game is just as important as any game against their rivals would be. A win against a top program would be a massive boost for first-year head coach Matt Riser and his squad.

Memphis is not known for having a prolific baseball program, but the Tigers have proved to be tough competition recently. Despite third-baseman Logan Kohler transferring to Mississippi State over the summer, they have solid talent coming through the ranks.

This will be the last time that the Rebels will play anyone but themselves until they host Hawaii on Feb. 16. While intrasquads, which are scrimmages among the team, are efficient, nothing beats playing outside competition to prepare for a tough season ahead. A lot of eyes will be on the new additions and how they continue to find their way on this roster.

Finally, if the pitching staff can continue to build confidence, conditioning and consistency before having it out in the spring, Ole Miss will find success throughout the regular season.